Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

TV review: The Crown loses its lustre as Charles and Di come into focus

The fourth season of they royal saga touches on the murder of Mountbatten, but ignores the ongoing conflict in the North

22nd November, 2020
2
Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin as Charles and Diana in season four of The Crown

The Crown Netflix

Small Axe: Mangrove BBC One, Amazon Prime

A week of watching The Crown (Netflix) deserves a knighthood, not that I could bring myself to accept one from Her Indoors at Buck House. Long allergic to the octopus grip of soaps, one saving grace of the fourth season of the royal soap opera for me is that, mercifully, it’s all over in ten hours or a little less....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Appetite for Distraction: Our pick of home entertainment

A new Christmas movie, a video game for budding football managers and an intimate podcast from Alan Partridge are this week’s listening and viewing recommendations

Jenny Murphy Byrne | 3 hours ago

The greatest stories ever told . . . in video games

Games have come a long way from the simplistic shoot-’em-ups of old, plunging the player into hyper-detailed worlds full of complexity and nuance. Here are five of the best

Darragh Geraghty | 1 week ago

Corporate battles rock the landscape of modern gaming

In a growing and hugely lucrative industry, video game companies are not shy about going head to head over intellectual property

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago