TV review: Reaching the Enda the railway line
The former taoiseach’s jaunt across the old rail networks of Ireland was light and undemanding fare
Iarnród Enda (RTÉ One)
Sile Seoige – Deireadh Tochta (TG4)
I suppose there’s a strong argument for palliative, feelgood television in these febrile, white-knuckle times – programmes such as Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland, any edition of Nationwide, many editions of the Late Late Show . . . and, continuing tomorrow, Iarnród Enda (RTÉ One).
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, movies and video games around
Radio: Newstalk tackles the pandemic with a look to Ireland’s future
The station’s Reimagining Ireland series covers some interesting subjects, but is ultimately limited by a lack of serious debate
TV Review: The star of the Irish landscape shown in all its scientific glory
The Burren was the subject of a beautifully filmed documentary narrated by Brendan Gleeson
Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best shows and films on TV or on demand