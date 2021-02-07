TV review: Fighting for love and acceptance in a time of plague
Vivid and heartbreaking, Russell T Davies’s new drama It’s A Sin looks back at the horrors of the 1980s Aids crisis
REVIEWED THIS WEEK
It’s A Sin (Channel 4)
Davy’s Toughest Team (RTÉ One)
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Radio Review: Higgins marks the end of winter with a gentle stroll through the Park
President Michael D Higgins chats to Sean Moncrieff about the dark days of Covid, 5km limits and the hope that comes with spring
Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best podcasts, streamed shows and video games
TV review: A French fancy’s amusing take on office politics
Stuffed with great performances by quality actors, Netflix’s Call My Agent is eminently bingeable fare
Radio review: Bordering on sense as coronavirus debate rages on
David Cullinane of Sinn Féin and Sammy Wilson of the DUP locked horns last week on Pat Kenny’s Newstalk morning show