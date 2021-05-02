Subscribe Today
Log In

More Life & Arts

TV Review: A Turkish thriller anchored by its one-woman tour de force

Netflix’s new Middle Eastern drama Fatma is powered by a superb performance from Burcu Biricik

Emmanuel Kehoe
2nd May, 2021
TV Review: A Turkish thriller anchored by its one-woman tour de force
Burcu Biricik gives a stellar performance as a downtrodden cleaner bereft at the disappearance of her husband in Fatma

Fatma (Netflix)

Great British Railway Journeys (BBC One)

Makeup – A Glorious History (BBC Two)

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Neil Blaney, James Kelly, John Kelly and Albert Luykx leave the Circuit Criminal Court, Dublin during the Arms Trial. Photograph: Dermot Barry

Radio review: Two momentous controversies that shaped the North’s future

More Life & Arts Sara Keating 1 week ago
Colm Tóibín: On Memory’s Shore in which the author reflects on his life and work

TV Review: Tóibín muses on the soul of Mann

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 1 week ago
Shadow and Bone, based on the bestselling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, comes to Netflix

Appetite for Distraction: Our pick of home entertainment

More Life & Arts Jenny Murphy Byrne 1 week ago
Enda Kenny in Iarnród Enda: still sounding like a politician looking for votes

TV review: Reaching the Enda the railway line

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1