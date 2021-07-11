TV review: A peek at how the elites weathered the pandemic

Ireland’s Rich List (RTÉ One)

High – Confessions of an Ibiza Drugs Mule (BBC One)

In Ireland’s Rich List (RTÉ One), Richard Curran, whose programme The Business on RTÉ Radio 1 makes entertainingly good Saturday morning listening, looked at how some enormous fortunes waxed, while others waned during a year of Covid-19 and lockdowns. The first episode concentrated on Leinster and Munster, the hour-long show subdivided into winners...