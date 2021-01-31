Subscribe Today
Log In

More Life & Arts

TV review: A French fancy’s amusing take on office politics

Stuffed with great performances by quality actors, Netflix’s Call My Agent is eminently bingeable fare

Emmanuel Kehoe
31st January, 2021
TV review: A French fancy’s amusing take on office politics
The cast of Call my Agent! which now on its fourth series on Netflix

Call My Agent! Netflix

All Walks of Life RTÉ One

Quiz RTÉ One

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Gardaí check for non-essential travel on the border: ‘An all-island solution is not about orange or green,’ David Cullinane told Pat Kenny last week. Picture: Getty

Radio review: Bordering on sense as coronavirus debate rages on

More Life & Arts Sara Keating 6 hours ago
Dane DeHaan, Andrea Riseborough and Gabriel Byrne in ZeroZeroZero

Appetite for Distraction: The best of this week’s home entertainment

More Life & Arts Jenny Murphy Byrne 6 hours ago
Feeling blue: philosophers wonder if colours are just ‘dispositions to produce sensations’

Radio review: A splash of culture gets us through the blues

More Life & Arts Sara Keating 1 week ago
Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision on Disney+

TV review: Marvel’s latest bag of tricks is a mixed one

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1