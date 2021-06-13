Subscribe Today
Log In

More Life & Arts

TV review: A busman’s holiday for Bannon as he navigates a small world

Architect Dermot Bannon made a brief return to Sunday night TV with a two-part show that looked at clever builds and conversions

Emmanuel Kehoe
13th June, 2021
TV review: A busman’s holiday for Bannon as he navigates a small world
Dermot Bannon reshaped a double-decker bus as a living space in Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces

Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces (RTÉ One)

Time (BBC One)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Michael Portillo, right, examines the historical background to the decision to partition Ireland with Professor Michael Laffan in Partition 1921

Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

More Life & Arts Jenny Murphy Byrne 5 hours ago
Dermot Bannon’s new two-part series looks at what people have done with the space around them during the pandemic

Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

More Life & Arts Jenny Murphy Byrne 1 week ago
Johnny B O’Brien and Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon aka The 2 Johnnies: ‘We knew we had a lot to say.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Interview: The 2 Johnnies on going global

More Life & Arts Andrea Cleary 1 week ago
Gay Byrne’s radio days, and the letters sent to him by listeners, were the subject of Dear Gay on RTÉ One

TV Review: The letters to Gaybo that laid bare our nation’s darker side

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1