This year’s Leaving Cert students are a class apart

I truly thought the year I sat my Leaving Cert was the worst on record for anyone who’d ever had the gall to turn over a test paper in the history of academic studies. I couldn’t believe what was happening to me. Fourteen years of school, of uniforms, of smelly tights and maths tests and there I was crying on my bed the night before English, gripped with fear and dread.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team