The sound of science: how consumer ‘mood music’ makes us stay, buy and eat

In the white glare of a high-ceilinged London venue, a man in a yellow bomber jacket drops to his heels and does a spin.

The music blaring from the speakers, positioned in every corner, comes from Beyoncé, singing her hit Crazy in Love. As she delivers the triumphant chorus, another young girl nearby, hair in plaits, breaks spontaneously into a classic dance move from the music video – her arms pushed out, her lips mouthing...