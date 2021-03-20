Subscribe Today
Log In

More Life & Arts

Swapping shopping for meaningful exchanges

Prolonged periods spent at home over the last year have sparked a decluttering craze and now swap shops are springing up, both locally and online

Arlene Harris
20th March, 2021
Swapping shopping for meaningful exchanges
Carla Rosenkranz: ‘It is so nice to feel part of a community which is environmentally aware.’ Photo: Michael McLaughlin

While we’ve been stuck at home for a year, most of us have engaged in some form of decluttering. Maybe it was going through our wardrobes and deciding there will never be an opportunity to wear that “cute” outfit bought ten years ago on a trip to the Far East, perhaps it was finally deciding that the rowing machine on the upstairs landing really serves no purpose and is actually a safety hazard....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Towering cliffs and crashing waves add a flourish to Cairde‘s short, snappy videos, which are watched everywhere from the United States to the Philippines

Irish dancing finds its feet on TikTok

More Life & Arts Catherine Healy 6 days ago
Miriam O’Callaghan talked to three women in the prime of their lives about the various challenges faced by modern women

Radio review: A day of celebration marked by examples of ongoing inequality

More Life & Arts Sara Keating 6 days ago
Conan O’Brien: the chat show king’s new podcast is a collaboration with comedian Kenan Thompson

Appetite For Distraction: the best of this week’s home entertainment

More Life & Arts Jenny Murphy Byrne 6 days ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, which was shown on RTÉ Two

TV review: Coming a long way from Peig to Megh

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1