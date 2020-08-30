Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sherkin Island: where art and community meet

The BA in Visual Arts on Sherkin island provides a model for distance learning and also sets an example in making art relevant to society at large

30th August, 2020
6
Majella O’Neill Collins came to Sherkin Island more than 30 years ago and now works on the BA in Visual Arts. Picture: Collins

Beware Sherkin Island. Set foot in the place and you might never want to leave. That sounds like a cliché, but during my time on the west Cork island I keep encountering proof of it.

There’s my host, Deirdre Ní Luasaigh, a tech worker from Kerry who runs a business digitising artwork on the island. There’s Aisling Moran, community development coordinator with Sherkin Island Development Society, who came on a fixed-term contract eight years...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Love in the Time of . . . a Norwegian god

In the first of a new Magazine and podcast series, the Business Post’s Love in the Time of . . . , Irish author John Boyne writes of how a youthful crush acted as the catalyst for a momentous personal realisation

John Boyne | 4 hours ago

Appetite for Distraction

A new podcast on actors, the latest Marvel’s Avengers video game and the return of Young Wallander are this week’s picks

Jenny Murphy Byrne | 4 hours ago

Extract of Rose is the sweetest smelling flower this summer

Emmanuel Kehoe | 4 hours ago