Sherkin Island: where art and community meet

Beware Sherkin Island. Set foot in the place and you might never want to leave. That sounds like a cliché, but during my time on the west Cork island I keep encountering proof of it.
There’s my host, Deirdre Ní Luasaigh, a tech worker from Kerry who runs a business digitising artwork on the island. There’s Aisling Moran, community development coordinator with Sherkin Island Development Society, who came on a fixed-term contract eight years...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team