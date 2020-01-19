Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Red-letter days: how and where to celebrate Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year celebrations begin this Saturday. Here’s your guide to what’s on, what it all means and, most importantly, where to eat the best dumplings

19th January, 2020
Chinese New Year lasts 15 days, until the full moon rises on February 8. Picture: Julien Behal

As Chinese New Year kicks off on Saturday, celebrations won’t take place solely on the Chinese mainland. Ireland’s Chinese community continues to grow and so do the Chinese New Year festivities. With Dublin City Council having spent €80,578 on the festival last year, brands and restaurants are increasingly getting in on the party and Dublin’s historic Fruit and Vegetable Market will reopen for celebrations this year. The Business Post Magazine is here to guide you...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The sound of science: how consumer ‘mood music’ makes us stay, buy and eat

That casually trendy music that plays in your favourite clothing shop or restaurant is not there by accident: it’s carefully selected, compiled and processed to encourage you to stay and spend

Nadine O’Regan | 2 days ago

Building his case: the architect behind the Criminal Courts of Justice

When Peter McGovern heard the CCJ being described as a colosseum, he knew he had succeeded

Rosanna Cooney | 2 days ago

Appetite for Distraction: Don’t delve too deeply into the secret life of plants

Beware the pitfalls of ascribing human characteristics to the flora in your house

Emer McLysaght | 1 week ago