Red-letter days: how and where to celebrate Chinese New Year

As Chinese New Year kicks off on Saturday, celebrations won’t take place solely on the Chinese mainland. Ireland’s Chinese community continues to grow and so do the Chinese New Year festivities. With Dublin City Council having spent €80,578 on the festival last year, brands and restaurants are increasingly getting in on the party and Dublin’s historic Fruit and Vegetable Market will reopen for celebrations this year. The Business Post Magazine is here to guide you...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team