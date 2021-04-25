Radio review: Two momentous controversies that shaped the North’s future
A pair of new documentaries look back at the Arms Crisis and the Northern Bank robbery
As Belfast undergoes its latest bout of strife, two new radio documentary series, produced on either side of the border, use history as a way of reflecting upon the present moment.
Gun Plot (RTÉ Radio 1), a new eight-part podcast series produced by the experienced Documentary On One team, centres on the discovery in 1970 that members of the serving government were conspiring to smuggle guns into Ireland, to help the IRA defend Catholics...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
TV Review: Tóibín muses on the soul of Mann
The author’s latest novel, a deep dive into the life of Thomas Mann, was the subject of Brendan J Byrne’s absorbing documentary
Appetite for Distraction: Our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best streaming, games and radio content
TV review: Reaching the Enda the railway line
The former taoiseach’s jaunt across the old rail networks of Ireland was light and undemanding fare
Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, movies and video games around