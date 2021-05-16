Radio Review: Radio goes gaga over end of lockdown

There was a palpable air of jubilation across the airwaves last week, as Ireland started to reopen after an interminable winter living in lockdown. On Monday morning even the most serious presenters were giddy with excitement, and there was an immediacy and liveliness to recordings being broadcast from various venues across the country.

On The Breakfast Show (Newstalk, weekdays, 7-9am), Ciara Kelly was manning the studio mics as her colleague Shane Coleman addressed listeners from...