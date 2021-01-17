Radio review: Questioning Official Ireland’s take on a dark past

Last Sunday, survivors of one of the darkest chapters in Irish history awoke to read details of their past on the pages of the Sunday Independent. The newspaper ran a detailed story based on the leaked report from the Commission of Investigation into the Mother and Baby Homes, which was scheduled for release on Tuesday.

Reviewing the headlines for the newspaper review slot on The Brendan O’Connor Show (RTE Radio 1, weekends, 11am-1pm), the host...