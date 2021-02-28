Radio review: National broadcaster shines when it puts children at centre

The education of Ireland’s children dominated the national conversation this week. On Monday’s News at One (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays, 1-1.45), as children attending special classes in mainstream schools returned to their desks for the first time since Christmas, RTÉ’s South East Correspondent Conor Kane spoke to parents and children at St Canice's School in Kilkenny.

Significantly, Kane gives the option of first response to the...