Radio review: Hot town, summer in the city – but who cleans up the mess?
The unsightly scenes in Dublin city centre last weekend gave rise to several days of breast-beating on the national airwaves
Have you made special plans to celebrate the long weekend? Are you one of the 90 per cent of people whom Leo Varadkar commended for playing their part in the continuing curb of Covid-19, or one of the thousands of revellers condemned across the airwaves this week, as the fine weather saw Ireland’s big cities become Bacchanalian sewers, littered with rubbish and human waste?
The behaviour of large crowds on South William Street in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Radio review: Duffy delves into a Tale as old as time
Margaret Atwood’s feminist classic The Handmaid’s Tale, which some teachers want removed from the Leaving Cert English curriculum, was the hot topic on last week’s Liveline
Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best TV, streamed shows and podcasts around
TV Review: Going Underground to revisit America’s grim past
The Underground Railroad, a ten-parter about black slaves’s efforts to escape their captors in the 1800s, mixes horror with magic realism to mesmeric effect
Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best streamed shows and podcasts out there