Radio review: Hot town, summer in the city – but who cleans up the mess?

Have you made special plans to celebrate the long weekend? Are you one of the 90 per cent of people whom Leo Varadkar commended for playing their part in the continuing curb of Covid-19, or one of the thousands of revellers condemned across the airwaves this week, as the fine weather saw Ireland’s big cities become Bacchanalian sewers, littered with rubbish and human waste?

The behaviour of large crowds on South William Street in...