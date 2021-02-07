Radio Review: Higgins marks the end of winter with a gentle stroll through the Park

February 1 marked the first day of spring. To celebrate, Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins joined Sean Moncrieff on The Moncrieff Show (Newstalk, weekdays, 2-4pm) to discuss the particular significance of Imbolc, an ancient Irish celebration that “goes back across time” and marks “the passing of seasons, renewal, regeneration, the return of light after dark”.

Higgins, a poet before he was a politician, invokes...