Radio review: Counting the true cost of Valentine’s flowers

Happy Valentine’s Day! Did you receive a lovely bouquet with your breakfast this morning? If so, have you considered where those flowers came from?

On Monday’s Liveline (RTE Radio 1), Joe Duffy tried to get to the bottom of an animosity between florists and supermarkets that has become ever more pronounced during Level 5 lockdown. A call from Coralie Sheehan, a florist from Dungarvan, opened the show, and she quickly outlined the thrust...