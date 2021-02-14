Subscribe Today
Log In

More Life & Arts

Radio review: Counting the true cost of Valentine’s flowers

Liveline last week dwelt on the increasingly acrimonious battle between florists and supermarkets for Valentine’s Day custom

Sara Keating
14th February, 2021
Radio review: Counting the true cost of Valentine’s flowers
Do you know how much your Valentine’s Day bouquet cost – and would you want to? Picture: Getty

Happy Valentine’s Day! Did you receive a lovely bouquet with your breakfast this morning? If so, have you considered where those flowers came from?

On Monday’s Liveline (RTE Radio 1), Joe Duffy tried to get to the bottom of an animosity between florists and supermarkets that has become ever more pronounced during Level 5 lockdown. A call from Coralie Sheehan, a florist from Dungarvan, opened the show, and she quickly outlined the thrust...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

John Oliver hosts this comedy series that takes a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events.

Appetite for Distraction: this week’s home entertainment

More Life & Arts Jenny Murphy Byrne 8 hours ago
Gabriel Byrne and Dane DeHaan in nihilistic crime drama ZeroZeroZero

TV review: Latest narco thriller is a Zero sum game

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 1 day ago
President Michael D Higgins joined Sean Moncrieff on Newstalk on Monday

Radio Review: Higgins marks the end of winter with a gentle stroll through the Park

More Life & Arts Sara Keating 1 week ago
Olly Alexander and Lydia West in It’s A Sin, a visceral and moving drama about the onset of HIV/Aids in the London gay community

TV review: Fighting for love and acceptance in a time of plague

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1