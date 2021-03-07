Subscribe Today
Radio review: A sobering reminder of the devastating effects of Covid on the arts world

The unique challenges faced by those who work in the live arts emerged this week, as well-known figures such as Rory O’Neill and Celine Byrne described the losses they have suffered

Sara Keating
7th March, 2021
Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss, told Brendan O‘’Connor his experience over the past year was ‘absolutely crushing’

This week we celebrated a milestone we would all rather forget: the anniversary of the first coronavirus case documented in Ireland. The pandemic has issued seismic changes in all aspects of our lives, from how our children are educated to how we consume and create cultural products.

The unique challenges faced by those who work in the live arts emerged this week – by accident, rather than design – on Sunday’s Brendan O’Connor Show (RTE...

