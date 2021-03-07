Radio review: A sobering reminder of the devastating effects of Covid on the arts world
The unique challenges faced by those who work in the live arts emerged this week, as well-known figures such as Rory O’Neill and Celine Byrne described the losses they have suffered
This week we celebrated a milestone we would all rather forget: the anniversary of the first coronavirus case documented in Ireland. The pandemic has issued seismic changes in all aspects of our lives, from how our children are educated to how we consume and create cultural products.
The unique challenges faced by those who work in the live arts emerged this week – by accident, rather than design – on Sunday’s Brendan O’Connor Show (RTE...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
TV review: Detecting the dead hand of De Valera in old traumas
A new RTÉ documentary shed light on the involvement of Éamon de Valera’s son in the illegal adoptions of the past
Appetite for Distraction: our home entertainment picks
Your weekly guide to the best podcasts, streamed TV and video games
Appetite For Distraction: this week’s home entertainment picks
Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, podcasts and video games
TV review: Moody Northern thriller reawakens a troubled past
A brooding James Nesbitt stars in Sunday-night drama Bloodlands, from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio