Radio: How ‘the ratline’ could turn Donegal into a valley of the squinting windows

In his 1918 novel The Valley of the Squinting Windows, Brinsley MacNamara conjured up the tiny village of Garradrimna, a small-town microcosm where every last misanthrope who lives there is interested in everyone else's misery, and wants nothing more than to prolong it: one man’s tragedy is another’s opportunity and all that.

Based on the author’s own experience of small-town life, its publication proved its thesis: the book was burned in his...