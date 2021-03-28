Radio: How stories of the past speak to the present

Last Sunday marked the centenary of the Headford Ambush, in which nine British officers were killed by members of the IRA. These kinds of attacks had defined the guerrilla war that raged throughout the country since 1919 as Ireland pushed towards independence from the British Empire.

On Spoken Stories (Sundays, RTÉ 1, 7pm), Róisín O’Donnell’s Present Perfect made no reference to the event. However, the themes of this moving work, and the other 11 stories in...