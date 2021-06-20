Radio: How our bodies shape our world and how we take them for granted
Sinéad Gleeson and Sarah Perry are guests on Guide Books, a radio programme about how books can help us navigate life
For many of us, our relationship with our bodies will have changed dramatically over the last 18 months. With the first news of Covid-19 contagion, other people’s bodies became threats. As we got ill, our own became the site of weakness and frailty. To touch another body or be touched was to open it up to illness.
And when we think of what we missed the most it is the body we think of:...
