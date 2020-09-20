Off Message: Zamparelli row ended in victory for common sense

Well, didn’t Jennifer Zamparelli have quite the week? Speaking as someone who has been through the Twitter grinder once or twice myself, there is little as awful, at least in the online world, as putting out a tweet, heading off for an hour or two to do your washing or grab a coffee, and then returning to discover that you are the devil incarnate, the very worst person who walked the Earth, and then some....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team