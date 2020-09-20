Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Off Message: Zamparelli row ended in victory for common sense

Sometimes there’s wisdom in crowd reaction: Shakespeare was influenced by audiences’ reactions to his plays, just as Jennifer Zamparelli last week discovered the power of public opinion

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
20th September, 2020
William Shakespeare: even the bard himself was at the mercy of his crowds. Picture: Getty

Well, didn’t Jennifer Zamparelli have quite the week? Speaking as someone who has been through the Twitter grinder once or twice myself, there is little as awful, at least in the online world, as putting out a tweet, heading off for an hour or two to do your washing or grab a coffee, and then returning to discover that you are the devil incarnate, the very worst person who walked the Earth, and then some....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

John Creedon’s radio days, the return of TGBBO and a promising new Mob video game are this week’s selections

Jenny Murphy Byrne | 9 hours ago

Life on Venus? That’s just what the doctor ordered

The news that there may well be alien life on the Morning Star has placed our pandemic woes into their proper perspective

Emer McLysaght | 9 hours ago

TV Review: Unsettling look at grief through a traumatised father’s eyes

Jude Law is frighteningly good in sprawling horror story The Third Day

Emmanuel Kehoe | 9 hours ago