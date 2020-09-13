Sunday September 13, 2020
Off Message: Let’s hear it for Hugh

While most actors are disappointing in real life, the king of the romcom Hugh Grant – who turned 60 last week – is true to himself in his art, his career and his dealings with social media critics

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
13th September, 2020
Hugh Grant: the actor who is most likely to tell the truth

I wish everyone could be more like the actor Hugh Grant. Well, perhaps not everyone. Perhaps that’s a bit much. But in real life, actors are so often disappointing. It’s not their fault, most of the time. They’ve been media-trained to within an inch of their lives. They’re doing 40 interviews in a day, with everyone from radio stations in Tokyo to entertainment websites in Dublin wanting their wise words. They’ve nothing left to give....

