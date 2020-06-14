Off Message: Don’t like queues? Get in line

What’s the one thing you’re most looking forward to about exiting lockdown in the coming weeks?
Apparently – at least if you believe the social media videos – what many people have missed is a really big queue. Why on earth did any of us think we needed fancy hotel breaks or St Patrick’s Day parades to keep us sweet? If the good denizens of Dublin are to be believed, a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team