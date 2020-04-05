Niamh Donnelly: ‘If someone told you two months ago that you could press the pause button on your life would you do it?’

In my early twenties, I worked for a company who paid me to write copy for other companies. Companies who sold guns to children. Companies who provided healthcare only to rich people. Companies who bred freakish chickens and sold their puffed limbs in buckets. Companies who evaded taxes. Companies who had large carbon footprints. Companies who made money for people who already had plenty of money.
It was a good job.
I was a “creative”....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team