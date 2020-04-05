Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Niamh Donnelly: ‘If someone told you two months ago that you could press the pause button on your life would you do it?’

This is a time to sit and wait, to get comfortable with uncertainty

5th April, 2020
Author, writer and journalist Niamh Donnelly. Picture: Fergal Phillips

In my early twenties, I worked for a company who paid me to write copy for other companies. Companies who sold guns to children. Companies who provided healthcare only to rich people. Companies who bred freakish chickens and sold their puffed limbs in buckets. Companies who evaded taxes. Companies who had large carbon footprints. Companies who made money for people who already had plenty of money.

It was a good job.

I was a “creative”....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cycle of life: the period positivity movement

On International Women’s Day, Dr Caroline West tackles a strangely taboo subject – periods – and looks at why less secrecy and shame, and more chat and education, are better for everybody

Caroline West | 4 weeks ago

Appetite for Distraction: Jennifer Aniston is back – and, like Brad, we are in total awe

Poor Sad Childless Jen is over. All hail Hot Happy Childfree Jen, in possession of a brand-new Sag award and the undying love of her famous ex

Emer McLysaght | 2 months ago

Building his case: the architect behind the Criminal Courts of Justice

When Peter McGovern heard the CCJ being described as a colosseum, he knew he had succeeded

Rosanna Cooney | 2 months ago