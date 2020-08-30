Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Love in the Time of . . . a Norwegian god

In the first of a new Magazine and podcast series, the Business Post’s Love in the Time of . . . , Irish author John Boyne writes of how a youthful crush acted as the catalyst for a momentous personal realisation

30th August, 2020
John Boyne, the author, holds a picture of Morten Harket, lead singer of a-ha and the object of Boyne’s teenage crush. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

Shortly after my 14th birthday, I fell in love with a drawing.

It was the first time I’d fallen in love with anything, physical or inanimate, and it hit me with all the force of a ten-ton truck. I thought about the drawing day and night, staring at it for hours at a time, unable to understand why I was so transfixed by it. I wanted to erase the drawing, but also wanted to hold...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sherkin Island: where art and community meet

The BA in Visual Arts on Sherkin island provides a model for distance learning and also sets an example in making art relevant to society at large

Niamh Donnelly | 4 hours ago

Appetite for Distraction

A new podcast on actors, the latest Marvel’s Avengers video game and the return of Young Wallander are this week’s picks

Jenny Murphy Byrne | 4 hours ago

Extract of Rose is the sweetest smelling flower this summer

Emmanuel Kehoe | 4 hours ago