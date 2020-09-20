Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Life on Venus? That’s just what the doctor ordered

The news that there may well be alien life on the Morning Star has placed our pandemic woes into their proper perspective

20th September, 2020
3
News of potential life on Venus couldn’t have come at a better time because it forces us to take a step back and consider where we belong in the grand scheme of things.

“Possible signs of life discovered on Venus,” screamed the headlines. “Oh, 2020, you’ve done it again, you devilish wag!” responded the masses. It has become a bit of a cliché for X mad thing to happen and the Y response to be along the lines of “nothing would surprise me in the current hellscape”.

The news last week that there may be clouds on Venus that could...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

John Creedon’s radio days, the return of TGBBO and a promising new Mob video game are this week’s selections

Jenny Murphy Byrne | 9 hours ago

Off Message: Zamparelli row ended in victory for common sense

Sometimes there’s wisdom in crowd reaction: Shakespeare was influenced by audiences’ reactions to his plays, just as Jennifer Zamparelli last week discovered the power of public opinion

Nadine O’Regan | 9 hours ago

TV Review: Unsettling look at grief through a traumatised father’s eyes

Jude Law is frighteningly good in sprawling horror story The Third Day

Emmanuel Kehoe | 9 hours ago