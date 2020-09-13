Is LinkedIn doing its job?

As a nation traditionally wary of self-promotion, we can feel all sorts of unease with LinkedIn. Odds are you’ve heard tell of at least one cringe-inducing post or profile description on the networking site. I’ll always remember a friend describing an acquaintance as the type who still lists his Leaving Cert points on his page – a subtle but withering put-down.
Sure, LinkedIn is a career-orientated platform designed to big up...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team