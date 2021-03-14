Irish dancing finds its feet on TikTok

Drive along the western stretch of the Wild Atlantic Way on a bright day, and you might just come across Ireland’s most internet-famous Irish dancers filming a new routine. More than 1.9 million TikTok users now follow the Clare-based group Cairde, made up of Ronan O'Connell, Dara Kelly, Francis Fallon, Ethan Quinton, Stephen McGuinness, Brian Culligan and Seamus Morrisson.

The guys have been locked down together for the last three months, giving them plenty...