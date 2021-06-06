Interview: The 2 Johnnies on going global

Adorning the walls behind Johnny B O’Brien and Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon is a collection of prints, posters and fan-made art.

“This 2 Johnnies sign was painted by a charity in Uganda,” O’Brien says, pointing to a large piece over his left shoulder. He tilts the laptop, revealing a display of GAA jerseys and an old unit “from my parents’ days”. It once housed “bits of rock from Egypt”, but is now...