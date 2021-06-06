Interview: The 2 Johnnies on going global
The Tipperary duo launched their comedy podcast two years ago and it has now been signed up by global streaming platform Spotify
Adorning the walls behind Johnny B O’Brien and Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon is a collection of prints, posters and fan-made art.
“This 2 Johnnies sign was painted by a charity in Uganda,” O’Brien says, pointing to a large piece over his left shoulder. He tilts the laptop, revealing a display of GAA jerseys and an old unit “from my parents’ days”. It once housed “bits of rock from Egypt”, but is now...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best TV, streamed shows and games around
TV Review: The letters to Gaybo that laid bare our nation’s darker side
Dear Gay on RTÉ One was an absorbing look back at Irish women’s battle to have their voices heard in an often hostile society
Radio review: Hot town, summer in the city – but who cleans up the mess?
The unsightly scenes in Dublin city centre last weekend gave rise to several days of breast-beating on the national airwaves
Radio review: Duffy delves into a Tale as old as time
Margaret Atwood’s feminist classic The Handmaid’s Tale, which some teachers want removed from the Leaving Cert English curriculum, was the hot topic on last week’s Liveline