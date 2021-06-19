Subscribe Today
Interview: Jim Sheridan on why he took up the story of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

The director, whose five-part documentary series will be aired from today, believes that the story of the murder of the French woman in West Cork must be told again and again until justice is served

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
19th June, 2021
Sophie Toscan du Plantier, the Frenchwoman whose 1996 murder in West Cork has been the subject of a podcast series and two upcoming documentary series

Jim Sheridan doesn’t mind facing awkward questions. That’s a good thing, because when it comes to the latest project from the six-time Oscar-nominated director, there are plenty of awkward questions to answer.

Unlike the films for which Sheridan is best known – iconic Irish movies including My Left Foot, In the Name of the Father, and The Field – the film-maker’s latest project is factual, but bound up in an Irish...

