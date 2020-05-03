Interview: Damien Molony on television drama and being one of the gang

“I was doing a reading with [British comedian] Kathy Burke a couple of weeks ago and she joked, ‘look at you, working with all the best women’,” says Damien Molony.
She’s not wrong. Since moving from Dublin to London in 2008, it’s par for Molony’s course to meet up with Burke, appear as the love interest of writer-actor Roisin Conaty in GameFace, and in taking the male lead in Crashing, securing solid...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team