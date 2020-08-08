Saturday August 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Giving a voice to Tuam’s dispossessed

The Tuam Oral History Project provides survivors of Ireland’s institutional system with a way to ensure that the cruel treatment of unmarried mothers and their children can never be denied or forgotten

8th August, 2020
5
A woman reads the names of some of the 796 babies who died at Tuam mother and baby home as a vigil takes place to coincide with the Pope’s visit to Ireland in 2018. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

At 76, Peter Mulryan still finds it difficult to talk about the past. He is adamant, though, that what happened in places like the Tuam mother and baby home can never be forgotten. “I was treated like a second-class citizen by the Church and society,” he says. “I was made to feel like a nobody.”

Born in 1944, Peter was only a few days old when he was taken to the Bon...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Appetite for Distraction: Our picks of the week’s best streamed TV, podcasts and more

Michelle Obama tackles the big questions, Joe Wicks asks celebs how they stay in shape and a documentary re-introduces us to an Irish Olympic hero

Jenny Murphy Byrne | 1 week ago

TV Review: Fantasy norms upended as last action halo is unleashed

In the Netflix’s latest twists on fantasy, weaponised nuns and fairies slash wildly into history, legend and logic

Emmanuel Kehoe | 1 week ago

Emer McLysaght: Italia 90 was a time to remember, even if you weren’t alive

That summer of hope and possibility that changed how we felt about ourselves culminated in absolutely no trophy at all, but that is beside the point

Emer McLysaght | 1 week ago