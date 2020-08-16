Give yourself credit for surviving Sourdough Lockdown and Normal People Lockdown

Somebody asked me the other day how my summer had been, and I was pulled whiplash-style into the harsh reality that it’s almost over. Summer is on the way out, already. This joker of a year has snuck up on us in a manner similar to multiple Jagerbomb Visa Debit receipts sneaking into your wallet the morning after a wedding. Sure, you objectively know how they got there but at the same time you’re saying...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team