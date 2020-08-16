Give yourself credit for surviving Sourdough Lockdown and Normal People Lockdown

Somebody asked me the other day how my summer had been, and I was pulled whiplash-style into the harsh reality that it’s almost over. Summer is on the way out, already. This joker of a year has snuck up on us in a manner similar to multiple Jagerbomb Visa Debit receipts sneaking into your wallet the morning after a wedding. Sure, you objectively know how they got there but at the same time you’re saying...