Erin Doherty: ‘I had no idea who Princess Anne was’

Royalty always knows how to make an entrance and Erin Doherty certainly turned heads when she appeared as the teen version of Princess Anne in season three of The Crown. Brittle, belligerent and a little bit bratty, her depiction of young Anne and her bouffant hairdo stole the show out from under Olivia Colman in her coronation season.

Born in Crawley, West Sussex, her father is originally from Donegal. Once scouted by Chelsea Football Club...