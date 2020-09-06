Sunday September 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Distress signals from Earth: the new condition of ‘eco-grief’

They’re calling it ‘eco distress’: a psychological phenomenon characterised not only by grief for how much of the natural world has been lost, but also foreboding at what is yet to come. Can a coping strategy be found?

6th September, 2020
Among those working on the climate frontline, the term “ecological grief” has been coined to describe widespread anxiety, sadness, depression and suffering experienced by those witnessing at first hand the collapse of ecosystems. Picture: Getty

In Greek mythology, the Trojan princess Cassandra was given the gift of prophecy by the gods, only to be cursed that she would never be believed. Today’s Cassandras are the scientists and activists who have been warning for decades that the Earth is hurtling headlong towards an ecological abyss. Yes, they were right; no, we haven’t listened.

The ever-intensifying drumbeat of relentless environmental decline, from rapid ice-melting, record-smashing wildfires and ongoing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Appetite for Distraction

A deep dive into a crypto scam, the return of Russell Howard and a new series for Katherine Ryan are this week’s picks

Jenny Murphy Byrne | 10 hours ago

TV Review: McGuinness documentary sheds little light in dark places

The documentary on the late Sinn Féin heavyweight left many questions unanswered

Emmanuel Kehoe | 10 hours ago

Cork artists to fill empty shops with a €70,000 glow

Council seeks creative team to make Christmas installations trail as festival is cancelled due to Covid-19

Peter O'Dwyer | 10 hours ago