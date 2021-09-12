Subscribe Today
Design for Life: My child is unwilling to leave the house

This week, Dr Colman Noctor advises a parent whose son spent a lot of time at home during the pandemic and now doesn’t want to go back to Montessori

Colman Noctor
12th September, 2021
Many children are suffering from separation anxiety as they go back to nursery or school after spending most of the time at home during the pandemic

Dear Expert,

My little boy has just started back at Montessori. He is four years old and the day runs from 9am to midday. He has been home throughout the pandemic and it’s impossible to get him out of the house. He cries, screams and insists that he doesn’t want to go. What tactics can I use to make it easier on him and on ourselves? We have two older children also returning...

