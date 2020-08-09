Design for Life: How can I find a cure for my loneliness?

Dear Expert,
I can’t speak for everyone, but this pandemic is getting harder for me. I’m in my early 30s and single, and I feel like I don’t know what I’m supposed to be doing anymore. I recently bought my own house in the suburbs, and I’m grateful to be in this position when so many people my age can’t afford to buy, but it means that I don’t have my old flatmates...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team