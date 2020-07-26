Tuesday July 28, 2020
Dancing as fast as it can: how TikTok took over the world

With more than 800 million users around the world, the Chinese-owned app TikTok has taken social media by storm at breakneck speed. But just why is it so popular – and how long before it is banned by western governments?

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
26th July, 2020
TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, is wildly popular but is also plagued by privacy concerns

Two trade wars, a ban by India and at least one European Union investigation: all quite a kerfuffle for an app that’s mostly young people doing silly dances.

The video-editing app TikTok may be wildly successful, with more than 800 million users globally, but the Chinese-owned company is also in an increasingly fraught position in relation to privacy concerns, with parents, governments and corporations all questioning whether the app should be allowed into...

