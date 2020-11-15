Corporate battles rock the landscape of modern gaming

Gaming is big business: downright enormous, in fact. The sector is currently valued at around €130 billion, with that forecast to rise to €170 billion within three years and break the €200 billion mark not long after.
This extraordinary growth comes at a time where the sector is undergoing fundamental changes in how it makes money and who the key players involved are.
The industry used to be simple to understand from the outside. There...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team