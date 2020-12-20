Subscribe Today
Christmas TV: the festive shows to watch

We cast an eye over the television schedules and choose a line-up of dramas, documentaries, comedies and movies for you to view

Emmanuel Kehoe
20th December, 2020
Christmas TV: the festive shows to watch
Dan Stevens as Charles Dickens in The Man Who Invented Christmas

Sunday December 20

The Man Who Invented Christmas (4.55pm Channel 4) Comedy drama by Bharat Nalluri that goes inside the imagination of Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) in 1843 as he develops the plot of A Christmas Carol. With Christopher Plummer as Scrooge. Filmed in Dublin and Wicklow. (2017)

Mrs Dickens’s Family Christmas (10.35pm, RTÉ Two) Sue Perkins casts a cold eye on the less than heart-warming home life of the writer and his wife Katharine...

