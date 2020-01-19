Building his case: the architect behind the Criminal Courts of Justice

It was January 2010, and Eamonn Lillis was in the dock on trial for the murder of his wife Celine Cawley. This was the first murder trial to be held at the new Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ).

At the same time, the architect whose vision had originated on a piece of paper and evolved over 15 years to become a €140 million landmark building for justice in Ireland was in the back of a taxi...