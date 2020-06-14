Appetite for Distraction: TikTok superstar Tadpole Girl is the pandemic break we all need

Well, it took an unexpected hero to finally convince me to download TikTok. It wasn’t the founder of a dance craze, a comedy genius or a celebrity making the most of lockdown (we see you, Jennifer Garner on Instagram, and we appreciate you). It was a Tyrone teenager who is documenting herself singlehandedly raising almost 40,000 tadpoles in her back garden.
In a time of pandemic upheaval and social...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team