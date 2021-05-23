Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best streamed shows and podcasts out there
We Are Lady Parts
Thursday, 10pm, Channel 4 (or catch up on All 4)
Inspired by London’s rich and diverse collection of cultures, this new six-part comedy series follows an all-female Muslim punk band as they search for a lead guitarist. Writer/director Nida Manzoor (who has worked on episodes of Doctor Who) brings together a quintet of distinctive characters: band manager Momtaz, who works in a lingerie shop during the day and vapes...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
TV Review: Delving into Doyle’s rich pageant once again
Back To Barrytown, presented by Colm Meaney, was an entertaining look back at the film adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s The Commitments
Radio Review: Radio goes gaga over end of lockdown
There was giddiness all round in the reporting of the longed-for reopening of services after a hard winter and spring
The double hustle: why hyphenated careers are in
With increasing numbers of people choosing to pursue more than one career at a time, meet some well-known figures who have managed to achieve the right work-work-life balance
Appetite For Distraction
Your weekly guide to the best streamed shows, podcasts and video games out there