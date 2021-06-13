Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

Partition 1921 (9.35pm, Monday, RTÉ One)

Michael Portillo is no stranger to Irish history, having made programmes around 1916 and the War of Independence. Here, he examines the historical background to the decision to partition the country, and how it came to be imposed in 1921. Unionist leader James Craig said he could boast “that we are a Protestant Parliament and a Protestant state”, but this state of affairs would lead to discrimination...