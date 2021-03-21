Subscribe Today
Log In

More Life & Arts

Appetite For Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

Your weekly guide to the best podcasts, streamed TV and video games around

Jenny Murphy Byrne
21st March, 2021
Appetite For Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Tom Holland plays a young man who suffers from PTSD after leaving the US military in Cherry

DEMAND PICK OF THE WEEK

Cherry

Available now, Apple+ TV

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Jonas Nay and Niels Bormann in Deutschland 89 on All4: the entire series is a tour de force

TV review: In Germany, the past remains a foreign country

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 4 hours ago
Carla Rosenkranz: ‘It is so nice to feel part of a community which is environmentally aware.’ Photo: Michael McLaughlin

Swapping shopping for meaningful exchanges

More Life & Arts Arlene Harris 1 day ago
Towering cliffs and crashing waves add a flourish to Cairde‘s short, snappy videos, which are watched everywhere from the United States to the Philippines

Irish dancing finds its feet on TikTok

More Life & Arts Catherine Healy 1 week ago
Miriam O’Callaghan talked to three women in the prime of their lives about the various challenges faced by modern women

Radio review: A day of celebration marked by examples of ongoing inequality

More Life & Arts Sara Keating 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1