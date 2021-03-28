Appetite for Distraction: Our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best podcasts, streamed TV and video games around
MOVIE PICK OF THE WEEK
Minari
Available now
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
TV review: Courting death by a thousand acronyms
Season 6 of Line of Duty may become too baffling for its own good
Radio: How stories of the past speak to the present
The adventurously commissioned series Spoken Stories obliquely examines the legacy of Irish independence in the lives of citizens today
Appetite For Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best podcasts, streamed TV and video games around
TV review: In Germany, the past remains a foreign country
Deutschland 89, All4’s Cold War espionage drama, lives up to the high standards set by its two predecessors