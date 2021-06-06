Subscribe Today
Log In

More Life & Arts

Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

Your weekly guide to the best TV, streamed shows and games around

Jenny Murphy Byrne
Emmanuel Kehoe - avatar

Emmanuel Kehoe
6th June, 2021
Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Dermot Bannon’s new two-part series looks at what people have done with the space around them during the pandemic

Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces

Tonight, RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Dermot Bannon returns to a Sunday night slot for this two-part series looking at what people have done with the space around them during the pandemic. In the first episode he meets leather designer Garvan de Bruir in Kildare and his wooden self builds, and the McCarthy family who raised €32,000 for Pieta House last year after their father’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Johnny B O’Brien and Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon aka The 2 Johnnies: ‘We knew we had a lot to say.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Interview: The 2 Johnnies on going global

More Life & Arts Andrea Cleary 1 day ago
Gay Byrne’s radio days, and the letters sent to him by listeners, were the subject of Dear Gay on RTÉ One

TV Review: The letters to Gaybo that laid bare our nation’s darker side

More Life & Arts Emmanuel Kehoe 1 day ago
Crowds gather on South William Street in Dublin city centre: one observer suggested counting people in and out of the streets to prevent overcrowding. Picture: PA

Radio review: Hot town, summer in the city – but who cleans up the mess?

More Life & Arts Sara Keating 2 days ago
A scene from the TV adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale: the novel’s place on the Leaving Cert curriculum was the subject of debate on Liveline this week

Radio review: Duffy delves into a Tale as old as time

More Life & Arts Sara Keating 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1