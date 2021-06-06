Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces

Tonight, RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Dermot Bannon returns to a Sunday night slot for this two-part series looking at what people have done with the space around them during the pandemic. In the first episode he meets leather designer Garvan de Bruir in Kildare and his wooden self builds, and the McCarthy family who raised €32,000 for Pieta House last year after their father’s...